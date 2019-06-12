Dr. James Knoetgen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoetgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Knoetgen, MD
Overview of Dr. James Knoetgen, MD
Dr. James Knoetgen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Knoetgen's Office Locations
Beautologie Bakersfield CA9499 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93730 Directions (661) 865-5009
Beautologie, Bakersfield, CA4850 Commerce Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 865-5009
Beautologie Fresno9491 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93730 Directions (559) 354-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great result, never experienced any pain after surgery or during the recovery during my breast augmentation. Dr Knoetgen explained everything throughly. He took all precautions to make sure my health was perfect so there would be no complications. Scarring minimal and I look natural. I hope that when I reach the 10 year mark he will be around to redo them.
About Dr. James Knoetgen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Knoetgen speaks Spanish.
