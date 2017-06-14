Dr. James Knowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Knowles, MD
Overview
Dr. James Knowles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Aerospace Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Knowles works at
Locations
-
1
Stahl Vision4235 Indian Ripple Rd Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 427-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knowles?
Dr Knowles was best decision made. I had 2 different procedures with him. He is wonderful. Dr Knowles explained everything before, during and after. He was very calming and took the time to answer questions, worries or concerns. His staff are very warm and knowledgeable.
About Dr. James Knowles, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053306001
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall MC
- Mayo Med Sch
- Aerospace Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knowles works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.