Dr. Koehler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Koehler, MD
Overview of Dr. James Koehler, MD
Dr. James Koehler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Koehler works at
Dr. Koehler's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery PC7541 Cipriano Ct, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 929-7850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koehler?
I had a procedure at a local hospital by Dr. Koehler and I had an amazing experience. The best thing about it was when they inflated what appeared to be a water float with hot air and put it under my cover to get me nice and warm prior to surgery, I had never heard of this as I work in a hospital. Dr. Koehler and his staff is the greatest!
About Dr. James Koehler, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1558410969
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koehler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koehler works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Koehler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koehler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koehler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koehler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.