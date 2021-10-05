Dr. Kohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kohn, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kohn, MD
Dr. James Kohn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Kohn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kohn's Office Locations
-
1
James S. Kohn M.d. PA9330 Poppy Dr Ste 406, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 321-1662
-
2
Radiology Partners9440 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohn?
i was a walk-in ER admit to City Hospital in July 2021. lab tests showed liver enzymes 10x normal. Was admitted and Dr. Kohn assigned my surgery for gallbladder removal. Dr. Kohn is the calmest surgeon ever....even drew me a diagram of what needed to be done, how it would be done....then explained my post- gallbladder diet. Dr. Kohn delayed my surgery pending a CAT scan to confirm if no gallstones had entered my pancreas, but this scan pushed surgery to mid afternoon. Dr. Kohn made time in his schedule to perform my laproscopic removal after 3 pm, which meant i could leave the hospital as early as the next day. Dr. Kohn checked on my incisions twice in the next 24 hours for infection, healing, etc. He answered my endless questions and was genuinely interested in my outcome. He provided input on changes in my diet i needed to make sans gallbladder. my scars healed perfectly. I cannot recommend Dr. Kohn more highly.
About Dr. James Kohn, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316901424
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohn works at
Dr. Kohn has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.