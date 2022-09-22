Overview of Dr. James Kondrup, MD

Dr. James Kondrup, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kondrup works at CNY Fertility in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Hysteroscopy and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.