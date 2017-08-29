Dr. James Kontak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kontak, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kontak, MD
Dr. James Kontak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Kontak works at
Dr. Kontak's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Partners LLC18099 Lorain Ave Ste 141, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (440) 892-6600
- 2 29101 Health Campus Dr Ste 310, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 892-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kontak?
Dr Kontak made an uncomfortable experience for me very comfortable. His diagnosis was thorough and to the point. I recommend him highly!!
About Dr. James Kontak, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578503272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kontak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kontak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kontak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kontak works at
Dr. Kontak has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kontak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kontak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kontak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kontak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kontak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.