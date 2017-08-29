Overview of Dr. James Kontak, MD

Dr. James Kontak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Kontak works at Urology Partners in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.