Overview of Dr. James Koon, DPM

Dr. James Koon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Koon works at Gessler C in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.