Overview of Dr. James Kosko Jr, MD

Dr. James Kosko Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Kosko Jr works at CHILDREN'S EAR NOSE & THROAT ASSOCIATES in Orlando, FL with other offices in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.