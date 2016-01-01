Dr. Kot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kot, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kot, MD
Dr. James Kot, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.
Dr. Kot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kot's Office Locations
-
1
Hattiesburg Clinic415 S 28th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 264-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kot?
About Dr. James Kot, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144334814
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin
- Ochsner Clin
- Ochsner Clin
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kot works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.