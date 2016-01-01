Overview of Dr. James Kotick, MD

Dr. James Kotick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Kotick works at Burn Centers of Florida in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.