Overview of Dr. James Kozelka, MD

Dr. James Kozelka, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Kozelka works at Beacon Medical Group Neurology South Bend in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.