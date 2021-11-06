See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in South Bend, IN
Dr. James Kozelka, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Kozelka, MD

Dr. James Kozelka, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.

Dr. Kozelka works at Beacon Medical Group Neurology South Bend in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kozelka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Medical Group Neurology South Bend
    707 N Michigan St Ste 102, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-8542
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital of South Bend
    615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-8542
  3. 3
    Beacon Medical Group Behavioral Health Elkhart
    710 N Niles Ave, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-8542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 06, 2021
    I love how he dresses so professional. Very caring, explains things well. Is not in a hurry. And cares very much about his patience. I go with my elderly mother for her visits.
    Joan Melton — Nov 06, 2021
    About Dr. James Kozelka, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720016926
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kozelka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozelka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kozelka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kozelka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kozelka works at Beacon Medical Group Neurology South Bend in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kozelka’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozelka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozelka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozelka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozelka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

