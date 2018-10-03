Overview of Dr. James Kratzer, MD

Dr. James Kratzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Kratzer works at Kratzer Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.