Overview

Dr. James Kraus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Kraus works at Stanislaus Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy in Modesto, CA with other offices in Hughson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.