Dr. James Krause, MD
Dr. James Krause, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Krause's Office Locations
Northwest Diagnostic Clinic8845 Six Pines Dr Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3614
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor that has taken care of me for over35 years.
About Dr. James Krause, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1447224225
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- U Tex
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krause accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.