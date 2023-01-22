See All Dermatologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. James Krell, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Krell, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Krell works at Total Skin & Beauty Dermatology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Jock Itch and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates
    2100 16th Ave S Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 380-6162
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Jock Itch
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Jock Itch
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 22, 2023
    If you have a serious case of psoriasis and you’ve tried everything and you feel like there is no hope… find Dr James Krell in Birmingham Alabama. He has been my doctor for 25+ years. I’ve traveled back to see him when i lived in other states and in Europe? Why? Because out of the numerous dermatologists I had seen, he was the only doctor that was committed to listening to me, studying my whole case and finding treatments that made me able to live a normal life. It sounds kind of silly to say a dermatologist saved my life, but if you’ve suffered with severe psoriasis, you understand exactly what I mean. Severe Psoriasis takes an immense toll on your quality of life and your mental state. Sometimes Dr Krell appears to get a little embarrassed when I have said it to him, to his residents and when I’ve run into him in public and I’ve chosen to disclose to a 3rd person that he’s my doctor and he saved my life. Severe psoriasis patients-don’t give up. Find Dr Krell.
    Angie T — Jan 22, 2023
    About Dr. James Krell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932133659
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Krell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krell works at Total Skin & Beauty Dermatology in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Krell’s profile.

    Dr. Krell has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Jock Itch and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

