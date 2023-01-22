Dr. James Krell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Krell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Krell, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Krell works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates2100 16th Ave S Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 380-6162Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krell?
If you have a serious case of psoriasis and you’ve tried everything and you feel like there is no hope… find Dr James Krell in Birmingham Alabama. He has been my doctor for 25+ years. I’ve traveled back to see him when i lived in other states and in Europe? Why? Because out of the numerous dermatologists I had seen, he was the only doctor that was committed to listening to me, studying my whole case and finding treatments that made me able to live a normal life. It sounds kind of silly to say a dermatologist saved my life, but if you’ve suffered with severe psoriasis, you understand exactly what I mean. Severe Psoriasis takes an immense toll on your quality of life and your mental state. Sometimes Dr Krell appears to get a little embarrassed when I have said it to him, to his residents and when I’ve run into him in public and I’ve chosen to disclose to a 3rd person that he’s my doctor and he saved my life. Severe psoriasis patients-don’t give up. Find Dr Krell.
About Dr. James Krell, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932133659
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krell works at
Dr. Krell has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Jock Itch and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.