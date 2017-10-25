See All Endodontists in Kenosha, WI
Dr. James Kreutzer, DDS

Endodontics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. James Kreutzer, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Kenosha, WI. 

Dr. Kreutzer works at SE Wisconsin Endodontic Associates in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SE Wisconsin Endodontic Associates
    4707 Washington Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 358-8254
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2017
    Dr. Kreutzer is such a pro!! I was terrified to get my first root canal; I can't believe it didn't hurt at all!! He was very caring & attentive, talking me through the whole thing & putting me at ease. Best experience I've had at a dentist.
    Mary Garner in Racine, WI — Oct 25, 2017
    Photo: Dr. James Kreutzer, DDS
    About Dr. James Kreutzer, DDS

    Specialties
    • Endodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518080522
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kreutzer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreutzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreutzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreutzer works at SE Wisconsin Endodontic Associates in Kenosha, WI. View the full address on Dr. Kreutzer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreutzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreutzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreutzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreutzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

