Dr. James Kribs, DO
Overview of Dr. James Kribs, DO
Dr. James Kribs, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kribs works at
Dr. Kribs' Office Locations
1
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-3503
2
Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center323 S 18th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 272-3503
3
Prevea Howard Health Center2793 Lineville Rd, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 272-3503
Hospital Affiliations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Kribs, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568563179
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kribs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kribs accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kribs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kribs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kribs.
