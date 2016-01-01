Overview of Dr. James Kribs, DO

Dr. James Kribs, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kribs works at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.