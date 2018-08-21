Dr. Kringel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kringel, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kringel, MD
Dr. James Kringel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Kringel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kringel's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices1302 ROCKY POINT DR, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kringel?
Great doctor.
About Dr. James Kringel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629145453
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kringel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kringel works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kringel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kringel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kringel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kringel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.