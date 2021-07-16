Overview of Dr. James Ku, MD

Dr. James Ku, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Ku works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Burlington, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.