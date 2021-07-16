Dr. James Ku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Ku, MD
Dr. James Ku, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Ku works at
Dr. Ku's Office Locations
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (617) 657-6411Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
2
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-3500Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 300 Mount Auburn St Ste 302, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 547-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ku has been my urologist for a few years and has also been my surgeon twice. I can only state in all honesty that he is a good if not great listener and surgeon as well. He may seem aloof, but I attribute that to being shy. Given the chance to work with him, I think any urology patient would be happy and lucky to be one of his patients as he is sincere, kind, gentle, he explains everything and if you are lucky, you will see he has a sense of humor which is calming to any patient.
About Dr. James Ku, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730188038
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ku accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ku has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ku on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ku speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.
