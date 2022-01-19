Overview

Dr. James Kulczycki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Kulczycki works at Shearer Cardiology Medical Group, Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.