Dr. James Kulczycki, MD
Dr. James Kulczycki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Kidney Disease Med Group1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 410, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 247-8331
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
I was Dr. K's intern, his first day as a second year Internal Medicine Resident at Riverside General Hospital. One night (could have been that same first night)a lady came in with Pulmonary Edema. We tried everything. Nothing worked. Jim suggested we try Propranolol, which at the time was not the thing to do. The result was miraculous. I have never met a more conscientious physician and certainly never met a doctor who so truly cares about and loves people. He is a man of the deepest integrity and soaring ability. Count yourself very lucky if he accepts you as a patient.
About Dr. James Kulczycki, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1891730636
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
