Dr. Kunec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kunec, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kunec, MD
Dr. James Kunec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopedic Solutions LLP - Laurel14201 Laurel Park Dr Ste 111, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 604-3228
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He's courteous and knowledgeable and makes me feel at ease.
About Dr. James Kunec, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
