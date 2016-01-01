Dr. Kurtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Kurtz, DO
Overview
Dr. James Kurtz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR.
Locations
James H. Imatani Jr. M.d. PC5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 610, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 467-4761
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest9900 SE Sunnyside Rd, Clackamas, OR 97015 Directions (503) 813-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
About Dr. James Kurtz, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992046825
