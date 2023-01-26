Dr. James Kuzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kuzman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kuzman, MD
Dr. James Kuzman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Sanford Usd Medical Center.
Dr. Kuzman's Office Locations
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Kuzman's care for almost a year. I appreciate his straight forward approach with respect to his diagnosis and treatment plan.
About Dr. James Kuzman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuzman has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.