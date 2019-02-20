Overview

Dr. James Kwako, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kwako works at JAMES L KWAKO, MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.