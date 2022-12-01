Overview

Dr. James Kwiatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mukwonago, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kwiatt works at Prohealth Care Medical Assocs in Mukwonago, WI with other offices in Waukesha, WI, Milwaukee, WI and Oconomowoc, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.