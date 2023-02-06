See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. James Kyle, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (77)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, LA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Kyle, MD

Dr. James Kyle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kyle works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA with other offices in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists
    108 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-8007
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists
    500 N Lewis St Ste 280, New Iberia, LA 70563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 235-8007
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franklin Foundation Hospital
  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Kyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285876359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Kyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kyle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kyle has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

