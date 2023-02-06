Dr. James Kyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Kyle, MD
Overview of Dr. James Kyle, MD
Dr. James Kyle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kyle's Office Locations
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists108 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists500 N Lewis St Ste 280, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 235-8007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Foundation Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Kyle and his great team. You feel warmly welcomed from the very first visit. Dr. Kyle put together an awesome team and a great staff. Ashley, his assistant, makes you feel like a family member even before you meet Dr Kyle. As far as the surgery is concerned Dr. Kyle takes you through the whole process step by step before the surgery so there are no hidden surprises. Both Ashley and Dr. Kyle, in their individual ways, asked my wife and I over and over if we had any questions or concerns. Both took the time to answer them to the fullest. To my and my wife’s surprise, Dr.Kyle even called me the day before surgery and asked if we had any questions or concerns. A true person touch. The complete surgical process went smoothly as discussed and planned, no surprises. So, if you are looking for a great orthopedic doctor for either you knee or your hip Dr. Kyle and his team are the best. Dr Kyle even has a veteran degree so I jokingly asked if he c
About Dr. James Kyle, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285876359
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Louisiana State Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
