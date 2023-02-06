Overview of Dr. James Kyle, MD

Dr. James Kyle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kyle works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA with other offices in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.