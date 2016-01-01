Overview of Dr. James Lachman, MD

Dr. James Lachman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Lachman works at St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Anderson Campus in Easton, PA with other offices in Quakertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.