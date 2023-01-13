Dr. Lahti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lahti, MD
Overview
Dr. James Lahti, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Lahti works at
Locations
Dpns Surgical Center400 Skokie Blvd Ste 450, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 272-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lahti and his entire staff are the best. I took my 86 yr old mother in for a treatment and it could not have gone any better. From the moment we arrived to moment we left we felt very well taken care of. Dr. Lahti even made a follow up call to my mother at 9:00 pm to see how she was feeling, a classy touch. We highly recommend Dr. Lahti and his staff for anyone seeking treatment.
About Dr. James Lahti, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Dermatologic Surgicenter
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lahti works at
Dr. Lahti has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lahti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.