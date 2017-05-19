Overview of Dr. James Lainiotis, MD

Dr. James Lainiotis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Lainiotis works at Northwell Internal Medicine Physician Partners in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.