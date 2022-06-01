Overview

Dr. James Lally, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lally works at Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.