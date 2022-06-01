Dr. James Lally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Lally, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lally works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center of Nevada700 Shadow Ln Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 805-2286Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Heart Center of Nevada6850 N Durango Dr Ste 312, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 820-2507
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lally?
Dr. James Lally is a wonderful and fantastic cardiologist! He is very caring and cares about all his patients! He is very professional! I trust him 100%, I’ve been going to him since 2015 and now it’s 2022 and he is the best! I have always used Aetna open access, now that my husband‘s retiring I have to use United Healthcare HMO medical advantage, Through myself , does Dr. James Lally accept that insurance? Or does he only except PPO Medicare advantage United Healthcare.
About Dr. James Lally, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306028014
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
