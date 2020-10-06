Dr. James Lancaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lancaster, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lancaster, MD
Dr. James Lancaster, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med
Dr. Lancaster works at
Dr. Lancaster's Office Locations
Clinic for Breast Care201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 320, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Most caring and thorough dr ever. I felt everything was under control when I left.
About Dr. James Lancaster, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1104876770
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancaster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lancaster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancaster.
