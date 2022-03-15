See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. James Landeen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Landeen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Landeen, MD

Dr. James Landeen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.

Dr. Landeen works at James M Landeen MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
Dr. Pradeep Mohan, MD
4.9 (56)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
4.6 (301)
View Profile

Dr. Landeen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James M Landeen, M.D.
    1973 NW Loop 410 Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-0402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Landeen?

    Mar 15, 2022
    I had breast implants and then 25 yrs later I had replacement implants and he is a flawless surgeries both times
    — Mar 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Landeen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Landeen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Landeen to family and friends

    Dr. Landeen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Landeen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Landeen, MD.

    About Dr. James Landeen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235203993
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Fla
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kansas City Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wyoming
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Landeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landeen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landeen works at James M Landeen MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Landeen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Landeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Landeen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.