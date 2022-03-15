Dr. James Landeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Landeen, MD
Overview of Dr. James Landeen, MD
Dr. James Landeen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Dr. Landeen's Office Locations
James M Landeen, M.D.1973 NW Loop 410 Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 614-0402
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had breast implants and then 25 yrs later I had replacement implants and he is a flawless surgeries both times
About Dr. James Landeen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235203993
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- Kansas City Genl Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of Wyoming
Dr. Landeen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landeen speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Landeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landeen.
