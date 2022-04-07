Overview

Dr. James Landero, DO is a Dermatologist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED|Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Landero works at Premier Dermatology in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.