Dr. James Landers, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Landers, MD

Dr. James Landers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Children's Hospital Of Michigan.

Dr. Landers works at Dr. James Landers in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Landers' Office Locations

  1
    Pointe Pediatrics Associates
    20825 Mack Ave Ste 4, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 29, 2019
    Been taking my kids there for more than 25 years. He's exceptional -- always has been.
    — Aug 29, 2019
    About Dr. James Landers, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1225139918
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Michigan State University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Landers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landers works at Dr. James Landers in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. View the full address on Dr. Landers’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Landers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

