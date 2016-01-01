Overview

Dr. James Lane Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Lane Jr works at Associates In Cardiology in Cleveland Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.