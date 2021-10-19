Dr. James Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Lang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Lisa Kay Mao, MD4800 NE 20th Ter Ste 305, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 565-4009
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I chose Dr. Lang based on the fact that he had the best scores and comments in the list of ophthalmologists covered by my insurance and I'm very happy I did it! First off it was really fast and easy booking the first visit. The office offers a nice, clean and relaxing environment and the personnel is nice and helpful. Finally, the Doctor did a very accurate visit, giving me a clear and complete explanation of my situation and planing the next steps. Overall I was really satisfied of the choice and I highly recommend Dr. Lang
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811945868
- E Va Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Pterygium, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lang speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
