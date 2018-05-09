Dr. Lapolla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Lapolla, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lapolla, MD
Dr. James Lapolla, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Lapolla's Office Locations
The University of Kansas Cancer Center Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-7750
Russell White MD700 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6198
Bayfront Medical Center701 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6198
TMH Physician Partners - Gynecologic Oncology1775 One Healing Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-4888
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lapolla is a skilled surgeon, a kind, compassionate man. He and his staff were extremely supportive from my first visit until I was discharged 8 months later. Based on my experience, I would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. James Lapolla, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gynecological Oncology, Internal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapolla has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.