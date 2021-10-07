See All Podiatrists in Warren, OH
Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Warren, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM

Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warren, OH. 

Dr. Lapolla Jr works at Lapolla Family Dentistry in Warren, OH with other offices in Greenville, PA, Brookfield, OH and Sharon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lapolla Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lapolla Family Dentistry
    8588 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-4444
  2. 2
    Saint Paul Homes
    339 E Jamestown Rd, Greenville, PA 16125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-4444
  3. 3
    Sharon Regional Health System Home Health
    7264 Warren Sharon Rd, Brookfield, OH 44403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 448-6222
  4. 4
    Sharon Regional Medical Center
    740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    
    About Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871587063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapolla Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapolla Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapolla Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lapolla Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapolla Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapolla Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapolla Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapolla Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapolla Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

