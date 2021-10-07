Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapolla Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM
Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warren, OH.
Dr. Lapolla Jr works at
Dr. Lapolla Jr's Office Locations
Lapolla Family Dentistry8588 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-4444
Saint Paul Homes339 E Jamestown Rd, Greenville, PA 16125 Directions (330) 856-4444
Sharon Regional Health System Home Health7264 Warren Sharon Rd, Brookfield, OH 44403 Directions (330) 448-6222
Sharon Regional Medical Center740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Directions (330) 856-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had 3D bunion surgery. Dr. Lapolla did a great job. I am very happy with the outcome. I do recommend him if you need to have this procedure done.
About Dr. James Lapolla Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1871587063
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapolla Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapolla Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapolla Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapolla Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapolla Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapolla Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapolla Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapolla Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapolla Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.