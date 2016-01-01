Dr. James Laredo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laredo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Laredo, MD
Overview of Dr. James Laredo, MD
Dr. James Laredo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Med Center
Dr. Laredo's Office Locations
Medical Faculty Associates1860 Town Center Dr Ste 420, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 313-0349
Center for Vascular Medicine7300 Hanover Dr Ste 104, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 486-4690
- 3 50 Irving St NW Fl 2, Washington, DC 20422 Directions (202) 745-8295
- 4 2921 Telestar Ct Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 849-0874
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Laredo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laredo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laredo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laredo has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laredo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laredo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laredo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laredo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laredo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.