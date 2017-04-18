Dr. James Larose, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Larose, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Larose, DPM
Dr. James Larose, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Larose's Office Locations
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Foot/Ankle Medical Center1060 N 13th Ave, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think hes awesome I am so glad to have him as my doctor, I've been through three others that couldn't find any wrong and dr la rose did and fixed the problem without incident. He's very thorough. I always recommend him.
About Dr. James Larose, DPM
- Podiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Larose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Larose. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.