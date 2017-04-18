Overview of Dr. James Larose, DPM

Dr. James Larose, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Larose works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.