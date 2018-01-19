See All General Dentistry (Dental Assistant) in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. James Latinis, DDS

General Dentistry (Dental Assistant)
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Latinis, DDS is a Dental Assistant in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in General Dentistry (Dental Assistant), has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Detroit School of Dentistry - D.D.S..

Dr. Latinis works at James L. Latinis, DDS Family Dentistry in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James L. Latinis, DDS Family Dentistry
    44250 Garfield Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Assurant Health
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    DenteMax
    Principal Financial Group
    United Healthcare Dental

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 19, 2018
    Just moved back to Michigan and came back to Dr. Latinis, I would recommend him to anyone. Thanks
    — Jan 19, 2018
    About Dr. James Latinis, DDS

    • General Dentistry (Dental Assistant)
    • English, Greek
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Detroit School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Latinis, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latinis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Latinis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Latinis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latinis works at James L. Latinis, DDS Family Dentistry in Clinton Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Latinis’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Latinis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latinis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latinis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latinis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

