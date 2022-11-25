Dr. James Latshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Latshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Latshaw, MD
Dr. James Latshaw, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Latshaw's Office Locations
1
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic ONE6840 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 827-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a reverse shoulder replacement performed by Dr Latshaw. The entire experience was excellent. He made certain that I was comfortable. He was very patient and thorough answering my questions. Would recommend him to any one with shoulder pain and needing care
About Dr. James Latshaw, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
