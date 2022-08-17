Dr. James Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Law, MD
Dr. James Law, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC Irvine Med Ctr
Dr. Law works at
Comprehensive Pulmonary And Primary Care Of Orange County1010 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
It's now been four years since my first visit with Dr. Law. I would give Dr. James Law and his team more than five stars if possible.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1861460370
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Law has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Law on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
