Dr. James Laws, DO
Overview
Dr. James Laws, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
Dr. Laws works at
Locations
Cardiologists of Greene County LLC2365 Lakeview Dr Ste D, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 376-8336
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good
About Dr. James Laws, DO
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
