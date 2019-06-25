Overview

Dr. James Lax, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lax works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Excessive Sweating and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.