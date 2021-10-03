Overview

Dr. James Leavitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Leavitt works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.