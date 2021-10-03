Dr. James Leavitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Leavitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Leavitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Leavitt did my first colonoscopy and was not only the ultimate professional but was extremely patient with me since I told him ho scared I was. If you need to speak to him urgently he will also go out of his way to call you on a weekend. Something rare these days. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Leavitt.
About Dr. James Leavitt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1598740557
Education & Certifications
- Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
