Dr. James Lee, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (47)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Lee, MD

Dr. James Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Northern O.C Hearing Medical Clinic in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Oc Ent Medical Corporation
    1955 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 108, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 441-0133
  2. 2
    Northern Orange County ENT
    520 S Virgil Ave Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 674-6113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 11, 2021
    Always great. Been seeing him for almost 17 years and I trust him totally. I go out of my way to see him for ent problems.
    Stephen B — Jan 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Lee, MD
    About Dr. James Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033316682
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooke Army Mc/Wilford Hall Joint Prog
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern U Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

