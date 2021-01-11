Overview of Dr. James Lee, MD

Dr. James Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Northern O.C Hearing Medical Clinic in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.