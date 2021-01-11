Dr. James Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lee, MD
Dr. James Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Northern Oc Ent Medical Corporation1955 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 108, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 441-0133
Northern Orange County ENT520 S Virgil Ave Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 674-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Noridian
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
- Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
Ratings & Reviews
Always great. Been seeing him for almost 17 years and I trust him totally. I go out of my way to see him for ent problems.
About Dr. James Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1033316682
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Mc/Wilford Hall Joint Prog
- Letterman Army Med Ctr
- Rush University
- Northwestern U Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
