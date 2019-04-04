Dr. James Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lee, MD
Dr. James Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Green Bay Plastic Surgical Associates, SC704 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 432-7000
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Lee as a fantastic surgeon and an even better person. My experience with Dr. Lee was due to bilateral mastectomy. He was "all the king's horses and all the king's men" that put me back together again. Thank you, Dr. Lee!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
