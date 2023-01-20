Overview of Dr. James Lee, MD

Dr. James Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at ENT & Allergy Specialists Of Va in Ashburn, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.