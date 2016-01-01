Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Lee, DO
Overview
Dr. James Lee, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Locations
Dept of Emergency Medicine2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Dept of Emergency Medicine18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Dept of Emergency Medicine435 Hurffville-Crosskeys Rd, WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ 07676 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Lee, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396273876
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital

